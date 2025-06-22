Jasprit Bumrah creates history, registers two massive records during IND vs ENG 1st Test Jasprit Bumrah cleaned the English tail up as he completed yet another five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Meanwhile, Bumrah has created two major records after taking the fifer during the first Test against England at Leeds.

New Delhi:

Jasprit Bumrah continues to make records as the Indian talisman pacer took a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the first Test against England in Leeds. Bumrah, who was in absolute beast mode in Australia, carried on his Midas touch in the format in the England tour with yet another brilliant display of bowling.

The Indian maverick made the ball talk and move as he troubled the English batters on a flat Leeds pitch. He made three strikes on Day 2 before removing the tail in the second session on the third day.

Bumrah came in to pick the wickets off Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue on the stroke of tea as India took a six-run lead. Meanwhile, Bumrah completed a fifer and registered a few records.

Most fifers by an Indian in England

Bumrah broke the record for most five-wicket hauls by an Indian bowler in England. This was his third five-fer in England in the format, going past nine other Indians who had two five-fers each.

The list featured Lala Amarnath, Kapil Dev, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Ishant Sharma, among others.

Bumrah becomes first Asian to take 150 wickets in SENA

Meanwhile, Bumrah achieved another special milestone with his fifer. He has become the first Asian player to take 150 Test wickets in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia).

He has leapfrogged former Pakistan great Wasim Akram on the list of most wickets by an Asian in SENA with his two wickets on Day 2 of the Test. Before the Test, he had 145 wickets in the four countries and now has 150.

Most wickets by Asian bowlers in SENA in Test cricket:

1 - Jasprit Bumrah: 150 wickets in 32 Tests

2 - Wasim Akram: 146 wickets in 32 Tests

3 - Anil Kumble: 141 wickets in 35 Tests

4 - Ishant Sharma: 130 wickets in 41 Tests

5 - Muttiah Muralitharan: 125 wickets in 23 Tests