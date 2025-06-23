Washington Freedom etch name in record books, register highest successful chase in MLC history Major League Cricket (MLC) franchise Washington Freedom register the highest successful run chase in the history of the tournament, chasing down a target of 221 runs against Texas Super Kings in Dallas.

Dallas:

Game 13 of the ongoing MLC (Major League Cricket) 2025 saw Texas Super Kings taking on Washington Freedom. Both sides locked horns at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, on Monday, June 23. The clash began with Texas Super Kings coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The side put in an exceptional performance in the first innings of the game. Through Faf du Plessis’ 69-run knock in the first innings, Texas managed to post a total of 220 runs in the first innings of the game.

The second highest total in the history of the MLC, Washington Freedom, was given the daunting task of chasing down 221 runs in the second innings, a feat that had not been achieved in the tournament before, but it was all thanks to Andries Gous and Mitchell Owen that the run chase was made possible.

Mitchell Owen, Andries Gous script history for Washington

Coming out to chase down a target of 221 runs, Washington Freedom got off to a subpar start as opener Rachin Ravindra departed on a score of 11 runs in six deliveries. After the fall of the first wicket, it was the knocks of Mitchell Owen and Andries Gous that helped Freedom script history.

Opening the innings, Mitchell Owen took the attack right to the bowlers. He amassed 89 runs in 52 deliveries, whereas Gous went unbeaten on a score of 80 runs in 45 deliveries. The two knocks helped Washington Freedom chase down the mammoth target in the 20th over as the side won the game by seven wickets. They etched their name in the history books, registering the highest successful run chase in the history of the tournament.

Freedom move ahead of Super Kings in MLC standings

Furthermore, with the resounding victory, Washington Freedom also went on to occupy second place in the MLC 2025 standings. With eight points in five matches, Freedom moved ahead of Texas Super Kings, who have six points to their name.

