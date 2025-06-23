IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Prasidh Krishna registers unwanted record with expensive spell in first innings Star India pacer Prasidh Krishna went on to register an unwanted record through his expensive spell on day 3 of the ongoing first Test between England and India. Krishna maintained an economy rate of 6.4 in his spell.

New Delhi:

Day 3 of the ongoing first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India saw England continuing where they left off on a score of 209/3. Where Ollie Pope departed on a score of 106 runs, it was Harry Brook who resiliently pushed the innings forward for the hosts.

The star batter added 99 runs on the board, and Jamie Smith added 40 runs on the board as England posted a total of 465 runs in the first innings, six runs less than the Indian team’s first innings score.

Where many experts reviewed the performances of players, it was Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna who went on to register an unwanted record to his name. It is worth noting that in the first innings, Krishna bowled 20 overs, where he conceded 128 runs and took three wickets to his name. Throughout his innings, Krishna maintained an economy of 6.4 as well.

Interestingly, this was the worst economy rate in an innings by any Indian bowler in history while bowling at least 120 balls in their spell. Overall, there are only five players in history who have had a higher economy rate in men's Tests while bowling a minimum of 120 balls.

India maintain 96-run lead ahead of day 4

Speaking of the game between England and India, the visitors came into the second innings of the game with a slender lead; the side got off to a subpar start as Yashasvi Jaiswal departed on a score of four runs. Furthermore, debutant Sai Sudharsan, who departed on a duck in the first innings, was dismissed on a score of 30 runs in the second innings.

Day 3 of the clash ended with the Indian team in a lead of 96 runs. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill stood tall at the crease on scores of 47 and 6 runs, respectively. England will hope to take quick wickets on day 4 and limit India to a subpar total.