IPL 2020: Our bowling is bit predictable, says RR star Robin Uthappa

Rajasthan Royals are surely not in the pink of health after they lost three consecutive Indian Premier League games despite starting on a brighter note with two wins in Sharjah.

Team’s strength is certainly its batting when it was at full throttle at the high-scoring pitches of the venue.

RR will again look to reap the benefit of it when they return to Sharjah to take on joint table-toppers Delhi Capitals. However, the Steve Smith-led side has plenty to ponder about as far as bowling is concerned as the unit lacks a big name and has expectedly failed to defend any total this season barring the first match.

Speaking ahead of the game, team’s senior batsman Robin Uthappa reckoned that bowling hasn’t been up to the mark and hopes they will come back stronger after learning from their mistakes.

“I feel if we can get the momentum back on our side in the coming matches then it’ll bode well for us and I truly believe that we can do it. I think our bowling at the moment is a bit predictable, and I think we’ve learnt a bit from our last few games, hopefully, we’ll apply them and get the desired results,” he said in RR’s press release.

Uthappa, who didn’t feature in the last game and has struggled to find form this season, feels the team has the balance and combinations that it needs to win and Ben Stokes addition will give them the much-needed boost.

“I am quite confident that we’ll do well going ahead. In the IPL it doesn't really matter how you start it but is really important how you end the tournament.

“I feel the team balance and combinations are pretty good. We’ve got good batsmen in our squad, we’re also going to have Ben Stokes back with us soon and he’ll strengthen our line-up," he said.

