Robin Uthappa picks India's optimal XI ahead of third T20I against South Africa Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa took centre stage and talked about India's optimal XI ahead of the third T20I against South Africa. The Men in Blue will face South Africa in the third game in Dharamsala.

The stage is set for the third T20I of the ongoing five-game series between India and South Africa. The two sides gather for the third clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on December 14. It is worth noting that the series is currently levelled.

India won the first T20I of the series, whereas the Proteas won the second clash. With the third game set to be held in Dharamsala, it could be interesting to see how India fares in the upcoming clash.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa took centre stage and gave his take on India’s optimal XI for the upcoming game.

"I would like to see Shubman and Abhishek Sharma opening the batting. Complete left field here, Sanju Samson at No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav at No. 4 and Tilak Varma at No. 5, and then so on and so forth," Uthappa said on Star Sports’ ‘Follow the Blues.’

"You still have Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel. So your eight batters are sorted, and you have five bowlers. I would love to see that XI. I think that would be the ideal XI for India," Uthappa observed.

Uthappa gave his take on Suryakumar Yadav’s role ahead of third T20I

Furthermore, Uthappa opined that India skipper Suryakumar Yadav needs a fixed spot for himself to bat in to find his form once more.

"I definitely believe that, as far as Suryakumar Yadav is concerned, he needs to have a fixed slot. Whether No. 3 or No. 4, we know that in the IPL, he has scored a lot of runs at No. 4. Stick with him at No. 4," he reasoned.

"With Shubman Gill, I genuinely feel, for someone like him, he needs to bat in his own mold. He has got a method to score his runs. He has scored a lot of runs following his own method of scoring runs. He can try just getting in in the first few overs, and once he gets in, he ups the ante. After that, it's almost impossible to get him out," Uthappa observed.

