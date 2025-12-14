Cameron Green set to bowl in IPL 2026, admits registration as batter in auction due to 'stuff up' Star Australia all-rounder Cameron Green took centre stage and talked about how he has been registered as a batter for the upcoming IPL 2025 auction due to a mix-up with his manager. Confirms his availability as a bowler.

The stage is set for the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 auction. The marquee event will be held in Abu Dhabi on December 16, and the 10 franchises will look to get the best players on their roster as they hope to get their hands on the title in the 19th edition of the tournament.

With the auction right around the corner, many eyes would be set upon all-rounder Cameron Green. Touted by many as the potential costliest player of the upcoming auction, many sides could break the bank to get Green in their ranks.

It is worth noting that despite being an all-rounder, Green has been registered as a batter in the IPL auction, and the star player came forward to reveal that he has been registered as a batter due to a mix-up with his manager.

"I'll be good to bowl. I don't know if my manager would like to hear this, but there was a stuff-up on his end. He didn't mean to say 'batter'. I think he accidentally selected the wrong box. It was pretty funny how it's all played out, but it was actually a stuff-up on his end,” Green was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Green admitted his excitement for the auction

Furthermore, Green talked about how excited he is for the upcoming auction. He revealed that he is excited to know who his new teammates will be. He opined that the auctions are always fun to watch.

"I'm sure I will be [watching], with a few other guys. They're always good fun to watch. It's a bit of a lottery where you might go, but also who might be in your team, so it's always been fun to watch,” Green said.

