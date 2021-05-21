Rishabh Pant should be India's first-choice wicketkeeper in WTC final: Wriddhiman Saha

Image Source : AP Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant

Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has said that Rishabh Pant should be India's first-choice wicketkeeper in their upcoming Test matches in England, including the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. Saha was India's first-choice wicketkeeper since 2014 after MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket until the emergence of Rishabh Pant.

Both players have been included in the squad that will travel to England for the WTC final and the subsequent five-match Test series.

"Rishabh Pant played the last few matches of the World Test Championship, he's done well and he should be our first-choice keeper in England. I would just wait, and if any opportunity arises, I will give my best. I will keep practising for that one chance," Saha told Sportskeeda.

"I try to be the same irrespective of the situation. Whether I am performing or not, I don't see any change in myself, no idea if others around me spot anything different. We can only try to perform --sometimes it clicks, sometimes it doesn't -- and the management takes the call based on all these parameters," he said.

Saha was India's first choice wicketkeeper in India even after Pant made his debut due to the latter's inconsistency with the bat. Saha was also recognised as the better wicketkeeper. However, an injury had prevented Saha from participating in India's Test series in Australia last year and Pant, ended up playing a central role in India's series win.

Pant continued his form with the bat across formats in subsequent matches and is thus tipped to be India's wicketkeeper in the upcoming tour of England.

"Practice remains the same, irrespective of whether I am playing or not. I always try to improve, but yes, there is a huge gulf between a practice session and a professional match. It ultimately boils down to who delivers on the bigger stage," said Saha.