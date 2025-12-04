Rinku Singh smashes runs at 240 strike rate a day after being dropped from India's T20I squad Rinku Singh has been left out of India's T20I squad for the series against South Africa. Even though his T20I numbers haven't been great of late, to be fair, Rinku hasn't had many chances to showcase his mettle either. However, in SMAT, Rinku showcased his finishing skills yet again.

Kolkata:

Rinku Singh's name went missing from India's T20I squad that was announced for the series against South Africa on Wednesday, December 3. Many raised their eyebrows at dropping Rinku, who didn't get much chance in the Asia Cup and the subsequent five-match series against Australia. However, a day after being left out of the squad, Rinku showcased his finishing skills for Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

He smashed 24 runs off just 10 deliveries at a strike rate of 240 against Chandigarh, helping his side post a mammoth total of 212 runs on the board in their 20 overs. He came out to bat at five and played a brilliant cameo, smashing two sixes and as many fours before getting out to Sandeep Sharma in the 19th over of the innings.

Rinku was also active in the field, plucking two catches to dismiss Manan Vohra and Gaurav Puri as Chandigarh could only post 172 runs in their 20 overs for the loss of eight wickets.

Important for Rinku Singh to be consistent

Rinku Singh, in his last few T20I innings for India, hasn't been able to make an impact but it is still not clear if he has been dropped due to form or has been left out due to personal reasons. Moreover, the selectors might also be of the view that the southpaw gets to play the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy instead of warming the bench during the South Africa T20Is.

Notably, Rinku came into the playing XI only in the final of the Asia Cup and scored only the winning runs, while he was included in the line-up in the fifth and final T20I against Australia. However, in that game, he didn't get to bat with rain playing spoilsport.

Irrespective of the reason, Rinku Singh must make sure he stays relevant with the T20 World Cup 2026 less than two months away from getting underway.

