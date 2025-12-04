Mitchell Starc reacts after becoming the most prolific left-arm seamer in Test cricket history Mitchell Starc registered his 18th five-wicket haul on the opening day of the second Ashes Test in Brisbane. In the process, he also became the highest wicket-taker among left-arm seamers in Test cricket history, surpassing Wasim Akram.

Brisbane:

Mitchell Starc continued his prolific run in the ongoing Ashes series, picking up yet another six-wicket haul, his third consecutive in the longest format of the game. In the process, Starc also became the left-arm fast bowler with the most wickets in the history of Test cricket, as he went past Wasim Akram on the list.

Starc has now picked 418 wickets in his Test career, while Akram had accounted for 414 scalps during his illustrious career. He ended Day 1 of the pink ball Test with the figures of 6/71 and also humbly called Akram the best left-arm seamer ever. He also opened up on his incredible success with the pink ball, having accounted for 87 wickets so far in day-night Tests.

"(On going past Wasim Akram) I'll reflect on it later. Wasim still the pinnacle left-armer, I think he's still better. (Key to his incredible success with the pink ball) I get asked all the time, I still don't know. It is what it is. I think it's still like a white ball," Starc told broadcaster after the end of day's play.

Mitchell Starc lauds Joe Root for his 40th ton

Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc also lauded Joe Root, who ended his 12-year drought and scored his first-ever Test century in Australia. However, he also noted that it is very tough to pick wickets after the pink ball turns soft. "Today, it was a soft ball. A couple of Yorkshiremen, runs and wickets. Joe's batted well there. A pretty tough day's cricket. I think once that ball goes soft, it's not the easiest thing to score with. It's certainly not the easiest thing to bowl with when it's soft. Proper Test cricket. Pink ball, 9 for 320, pretty solid day's Test cricket," Starc added further.

Starc continues to be key for Australia in the absence of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins and with England scoring 325 runs already in the first innings, his role in the second essay will be crucial too.