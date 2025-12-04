Nathan Lyon left disappointed, calls it 'absolutely filthy' after being dropped from Gabba Ashes Test Star Australia spinner Nathan Lyon was dropped from the second Ashes Test against England at the Gabba. The veteran wasn't happy with the decision and noted that he will speak to the team management about it. Calling it 'absolutely filthy', he believes to have made an impact at Gabba.

Brisbane:

In a very surprising development, Australia have dropped Nathan Lyon from the second Ashes Test at Gabba. It was the second time in the last three Tests that Lyon has been benched in a Test match, and that has left the spinner frustrated on many levels. It was only 30 minutes before the Gabba Test when the standby captain Steve Smith, chief selector George Bailey and head coach Andrew McDonald informed him about the decision, which didn’t sit well with the veteran.

Later, Bailey explained that Lyon will certainly play in the third Test in Adelaide. However, Lyon believes that he is fit to play with the pink ball as well, but there’s little he can do regarding the team selection. He mentioned plans to speak to the team management later on, once his mind is in the right place.

“Absolutely filthy. But yeah, can't do anything about it. To be honest, I haven't really sat down with Ronnie [Andrew McDonald] or George yet. I'm letting things settle down in my own head and trying to make sure that I'm, as I said, doing whatever I can to make sure the guys out in the middle representing Australia do the right thing and get the right result for us,” Lyon said on Channel 7.

I know the role that I can play within Australian cricket: Lyon

Lyon claimed to be gutted because he expected to have made an impact in the Gabba Test. He revealed his goal of playing all the Test matches for Australia and recalled his success at the venue to note his value.

“The communication is always there, I just hadn't had it in me to sit down with the coach and George at the moment. So that will happen. I'm not the first player to miss a Test match and I won't be the last. But, yeah, obviously pretty gutted because I know the role that I can play within Australian cricket and especially a venue like this,” Lyon said.

“I believe I can play a role in any conditions, and I still honestly believe that," he said after that series. I want to play every game for Australia, and I've just got that belief that I can play a role in any conditions, as every cricketer should have that belief,” he added.