RCB vs MI IPL 2021 Live Score: Mumbai, Bangalore eye first win of UAE leg; Toss at 7:00 PM, Follow Live

IPL 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI): Live Score and Updates from Dubai

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 where Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Bangalore ended the first half of IPL 2021 on a strong note but have faltered in the UAE leg, losing both their opening games against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Mumbai also have had a similar tale, suffering defeats against the same oppositions and currently sitting sixth on the points table.

SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Roosh Kalaria, James Neesham, Hardik Pandya, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

IPL 2021 RCB vs MI Preview: In IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians were a force to reckon with on their way to grab their fifth IPL title in the UAE. A year later, Rohit Sharma and Co find themselves on a tricky pitch. Mumbai were fourth on the points table of IPL 2021 when the season was halted in May due to the second wave of COVID-19 breaching through bio-bubbles.

Their return to the UAE, a place with happy memories, was expected to elevate them higher on the table. But six days into the tournament in the UAE, Mumbai have been far from convincing. They have slipped to losses in consecutive matches, first to Chennai Super Kings and then to Kolkata Knight Riders. [FULL PREVIEW]