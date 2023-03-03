WPL 2023: RCB to tap Artificial Intelligence for scouting talent from across country; here is how it will work

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Heather Knight & Mike Hesson

Artificial Intelligence is the talk of the town and Royal Challengers Bangalore are in no mood to be left behind. The franchise is looking to go big on AI to discover talent from across the country, Mike Hesson, director of cricket, said on Thursday.

"We think our scouting needs to go a little bit deeper than sending regular scouts to tournaments. There's a lot of untapped talent and potential throughout the whole country," Hesson said at a press conference ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

How Will It Work?

Talking further, Hesson said that the AI will monitor pace in the case of bowlers and for batters, it will look into different batting positions they get into. "So, we have an artificial intelligence system, where we look at some key metrics. From a bowling perspective, it will be around pace. From a batting perspective, it will be around different positions that they get into. Once we identify talent there, we can bring them into camps or we can go and watch them at specific tournaments," he added.

Hesson then said they aren't just looking at mainstream tournaments, but also at the underage talent and individuals that aren't part of any teams. "We're trying to look far beyond just the mainstream tournaments or first-class cricket or state cricket. We're trying to look at underage talent, talent from the extremities of the country, people that potentially aren't in teams already," he said.

"The players we're looking at might be a year away from actually being a part of the RCB. But we can identify them, we can watch them over a period of time and just see how they develop. That's certainly how we also operate in both the men's and women's programme," Hesson said.

WPL 2023 - FAQs

When will the WPL 2023 season start?

The WPL 2023 season will start on Saturday, March 4.

Which teams will compete in the WPL 2023 season?

Five teams will compete in the WPL 2023 season - Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz.

Who will play in the opening match of the WPL 2023 season?

The Gujarat Giants will host the Mumbai Indians in the opening contest of the WPL 2023 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Who is the most expensive player in the WPL season?

Smriti Mandhana is the most expensive player in the WPL 2023 season having attracted a price of Rs 3.4 crore from Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Where will be the WPL 2023 season be played?

The WPL 2023 season will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.​

Where will the WPL 2023 season get broadcasted?

The WPL 2023 season will be broadcasted on the Sports 18 Network.

Where can WPL 2023 season get live streamed?

The WPL 2023 season will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema App.

