Hello Dubai: RCB captain Virat Kohli reaches UAE for IPL 2020

Virat Kohli reaches UAE

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has reached Dubai for the impending season of the Indian Premier League. IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 onwards in the UAE.

"Hello Dubai," wrote Kohli as he shared a picture of himself upon reaching Dubai.

Meanwhile, the RCB squad had boarded the flight to the United Arab Emirates on Friday morning. RCB wrote, "UAE calling! The Royal Challengers are all set to take-off! Drop a Red heart if you’re happy to see the RCB fam together again! #PlayBold #TravelDays #IPL2020."

Upon reaching, players will have to undergo a six-day quarantine period during which they will be tested for COVID-19 on days 1, 3, and 6 as per the BCCI SOP, following which they will be allowed to train for the 13th season of the cash-rich league.

Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab players reached Dubai on Thursday evening while Kolkata Knight Riders landed in Abu Dhabi on the same night. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians too left on Friday morning while players of Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will leave over the weekend.

RCB, bolstered by the likes of Aaron Finch, Dale Steyn, and Chris Morris, will once again be on the hunt for the first IPL trophy. The last time they had reached the final was in 2016, but since then finished at the bottom end of the points table in the last three seasons

