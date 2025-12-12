Ravindra Jadeja's wife claims Indian cricketers apart from her husband indulged in vices, sparks debate Rivaba Jadeja, wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, claimed during her speech at an event that several Indian cricketers indulge in vices during foreign tours. However, she also stated that her husband Ravindra Jadeja is disciplined and has never been involved in such things.

New Delhi:

Ravindra Jadeja's wife, Rivaba Jadeja, who is also Gujarat's Education Minister, made a controversial remark during a recent speech, alleging that Indian cricketers indulge in various vices while on foreign tours. At the same time, she also claimed that her husband, Ravindra, has never engaged in such activities during his illustrious international career.

She stated that Jadeja has travelled to many countries to play cricket but he never forgot his moral responsibilities and never indulged in any kind of vices while on tours like the other Indian cricketers in the team.

"My husband, the cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, has to travel to many countries like London, Dubai and Australia to play cricket. Despite this, to this day, he has never touched or engaged in any kind of vice, because he understands his responsibilities. The rest of the team all indulge in vices, but there is no restriction from their families.

"Once we progress in life, it’s important to be grounded and remember our cultural roots," Rivaba said.

Rivaba's comments have come at a time when Ravindra Jadeja is at the peak of his career, especially in Tests. He is retired from T20Is and recently returned to the ODI squad for the series against South Africa at home. But when it comes to Tests, he is among the best all-rounders and a key player for the team.

Ravindra Jadeja set to play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026

Ravindra Jadeja, meanwhile, is also set to play for Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming edition of the IPL, ending his long association with the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. The franchises decided to trade him and Sam Curran in favour of Sanju Samson ahead of the retention deadline last month. Meanwhile, Jadeja is reportedly one of the captaincy candidates for the Royals in the next edition too.

