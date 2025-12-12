Lionel Messi India tour: Check ticket prices in Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad With Lionel Messi set to tour India for three days as part of the GOAT India tour, let us have a look at the ticket prices in the four venues that fans would be buying to witness Messi as part of his India tour.

New Delhi:

Legendary Argentine footballer Lionel Messi is all set to visit India for his GOAT tour. The 38-year-old veteran forward will visit India for three days and will visit four cities as part of his tour. It is worth noting that Messi will begin his tour on December 13 when he arrives in Kolkata. The veteran will land in Kolkata at 1:30 am and will begin the proceedings of the GOAT tour at 9:30 am.

After spending the day in Kolkata, Messi will then travel to Kolkata, where he will play a friendly game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Furthermore, the star player will then travel to Mumbai before finally concluding his tour in Delhi.

With the event all set to kick off on December 13, fans would be wondering how they can book tickets to see Lionel Messi tour India, and many would have questions about the ticket prices.

What are the ticket prices for the Lionel Messi GOAT tour?

It is worth noting that tickets for the Lionel Messi GOAT tour are being sold on the District app and website. The prices start at Rs 4,500 in most cities, except Mumbai. The tickets for the Mumbai leg of the tour begin from Rs 8,250. Furthermore, the highest price of the tickets goes up to Rs 16,000.

Additionally, fans also have the option to meet Messi personally. There has been a meet and greet set up for the fans in Kolkata. The fans can pay Rs 10 lakh to have a meet-and-greet setup with Messi, where they will be able to shake his hand and click a picture with the maestro as well. It could prove to be a memorable moment for the fans who opt for a meet and greet with the legendary footballer in Kolkata.

Also Read: