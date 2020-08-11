Tuesday, August 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Ravindra Jadeja's wife caught without mask, argues with cops

Ravindra Jadeja's wife caught without mask, argues with cops

The cricketer was driving the car at the time of the incident on Monday night. While he was wearing a mask, his wife Rivaba wasn't, a senior officer said.

PTI PTI
Rajkot Published on: August 11, 2020 15:59 IST
Ravindra Jadeja with his wife Rivaba
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVINDRA JADEJA

Ravindra Jadeja with his wife Rivaba

Wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja entered into an argument with a police constable in Gujarat's Rajkot after the latter asked her the reason for not wearing a mask, police said on Tuesday.

The cricketer was driving the car at the time of the incident on Monday night. While he was wearing a mask, his wife Rivaba wasn't, a senior officer said.

Related Stories

The cricketer's wife had a heated argument with head constable Sonal Gosai when the latter stopped her car at Kisanpara Chowk after noticing that she was not wearing a mask, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manoharsinh Jadeja told PTI.

"Our primary investigation has revealed that Rivaba Jadeja was not wearing a mask. While it is a matter of investigation why the issue escalated, we have learnt that both the parties entered into a verbal spat," the DCP said.

Following the argument, Gosai complained of uneasiness and was taken to a nearby hospital, he said.

She was discharged after half an hour and is fine now, the officer said, adding that no FIR has been lodged as yet.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

X