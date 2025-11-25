Ravindra Jadeja replicates 125-year-old Test record, becomes only second player to achieve rare feat Ravindra Jadeja was the only Indian bowler who looked like taking wickets on Day 4 of the second Test against South Africa as the visitors piled on the hosts' misery even further, taking their lead past 500 by the end of the second session, while losing just four wickets.

Guwahati:

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became only the second left-arm spinner since England's Colin Blythe to complete 50 Test wickets against South Africa. Jadeja, who was playing his 11th Test against the Proteas in his career, claimed a couple of wickets in the first innings of the ongoing Guwahati Test, before adding three more to his tally to achieve the huge feat. Blythe, who played for England until 1910, has 59 wickets to his name against South Africa in 10 Test matches.

Jadeja cleaned up Aiden Markram to get to the milestone, taking his second wicket of the innings, after having already dismissed his opening partner, Ryan Rickelton. Jadeja added one more to his tally against South Africa, accounting for Tony de Zorzi's wicket, as the left-hander fell agonisingly short of his half-century by just one run.

Most Test wickets against South Africa by a left-arm spinner

59 - Colin Blythe (England), in 19 innings (1906-1910)

51 - Ravindra Jadeja (India), in 19 innings (2013-2025)

46 - Johnny Wardle (England), in 18 innings (1951-1957)

43 - Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka), in 19 innings (2004-2018)

Jadeja continued to bowl on average 87-93 km/hr deliveries in the second innings, but the wicket was giving a bit more assistance to the bowlers on the fourth day, compared to the previous three days.

Among the four wickets which fell for South Africa on the fourth day, Washington Sundar accounted for the Proteas skipper, Temba Bavuma. However, it was South Africa's day through and through as the visitors stretched their lead beyond 500 and just kept piling on India's misery by not declaring even after batting for two sessions.

With the pitch not deteriorating much, the South Africans will probably require some time to bowl India out, with the Indian batters likely to come out to bat with hopefully a bit more patience and resolve to bat out the Test match.