'I dont understand': Kris Srikkanth rips through India's batting attack after subpar showing in Guwahati Test

The ongoing two-game Test series between India and South Africa has been quite forgettable for hosts India so far. After losing the first Test of the series, India has been unable to get a hold of the second Test at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati as well.

The second Test saw South Africa come in to bat first and post a total of 489 runs in the first innings of the game. Where India aimed to put in a similar showing with the bat, the side was completely bamboozled and bundled out for 201 runs as the Proteas took forth a huge lead into the second innings.

Witnessing the subpar showing with the bat, former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth came forward and lambasted the side’s performance in the first innings of the clash.

"I dont understand what is happening. Kuldeep told the wicket was like a road. You are losing wickets to Harmer, losing wickets to bouncers. It is not a deadly wicket but you are getting out to bouncers. You don't have answers to basic short bowling. What kind of wicket should you be given then? 201 all out? I don't understand the logic with the batting order too. Sundar played as a batter in one Test and now you send him down. One side you say we can field three teams, one side you say transition, one side I don't understand the selection policy," Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Srikkanth also questioned India’s bowling attack

There is no doubt that South Africa completely outbatted team India in Guwahati, and the same compelled Srikkanth to question the tactics of the Indian bowlers. He questioned why any short ball was not bowled to Jansen.

"I am very surprised. You have so many coaches, assistant coaches, analysts and all that. You did not bowl a short ball to Jansen? Did anyone try a bouncer to him? I did not understand that. He made the bowling look ordinary. How did they score 489? On turning wickets you can't bat. On this road you can't pick wickets. What kind of pitch should be given to you then?" he added.

