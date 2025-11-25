Live IND vs SA 2nd Test Live Score: India aim to bowl South Africa out to ensure as low target as possible India vs South Africa Live: India are behind the eight ball in the ongoing second Test, with South Africa being 314 runs ahead, having all their 10 wickets remaining in the second innings. Can India push for a draw from this position? Or will South Africa bring an end to the Test match today itself?

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Updates: India are behind in the contest, evidently, and the only way the hosts have a chance of a result is if they bowl South Africa out for under 120. South Africa are 314 runs ahead with 10 wickets remaining in the second innings and will be keen to extend their lead beyond 500 to bat India out of the game. But if the wicket doesn't break up, there will be a chance of a draw for India as they will have something to cling on to, but it has to start with the bowlers on the fourth day.

Marco Jansen was sensational on the third day of the Test match with the ball, taking a six-fer as South Africa have been all over India like a rash with both bat and ball. Can India avoid a 2-0 whitewash? It has to start with defiance for India in all three departments. Follow all the live updates of Day 4 of the second Test-