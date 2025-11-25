Advertisement
  4. IND vs SA 2nd Test Live Score: India aim to bowl South Africa out to ensure as low target as possible

India vs South Africa Live: India are behind the eight ball in the ongoing second Test, with South Africa being 314 runs ahead, having all their 10 wickets remaining in the second innings. Can India push for a draw from this position? Or will South Africa bring an end to the Test match today itself?

IND vs SA 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score and Updates
Written ByIndia TV Sports Desk  Edited ByAnshul Gupta  
Guwahati:

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Updates: India are behind in the contest, evidently, and the only way the hosts have a chance of a result is if they bowl South Africa out for under 120. South Africa are 314 runs ahead with 10 wickets remaining in the second innings and will be keen to extend their lead beyond 500 to bat India out of the game. But if the wicket doesn't break up, there will be a chance of a draw for India as they will have something to cling on to, but it has to start with the bowlers on the fourth day.

Marco Jansen was sensational on the third day of the Test match with the ball, taking a six-fer as South Africa have been all over India like a rash with both bat and ball. Can India avoid a 2-0 whitewash? It has to start with defiance for India in all three departments. Follow all the live updates of Day 4 of the second Test-

Live updates :IND vs SA 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score and Updates

  • 9:01 AM (IST)Nov 25, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Openers out in the middle!

    Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram kick off day 4. Jasprit Bumrah bowls the first over of the day. South Africa's score reads 26-0. 

  • 8:57 AM (IST)Nov 25, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    What should India do on Day 4?

    Take wickets, a lot of them, and then hope that South Africa's lead remains close to the 400-mark, (+-). India need Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav to put their hand and take their team out of misery.

  • 8:54 AM (IST)Nov 25, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    A day that belonged to Marco Jansen!

    93 runs with the bat in the first innings and on Monday, the left-arm pace bowling all-rounder took six wickets and single-handedly flattened India's hopes of batting through the day. Yes, shot-making wasn't the easiest but Jansen bowled in the right areas and ended up entering record books.

  • 8:51 AM (IST)Nov 25, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to our live score of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa

    India are behind the game as South Africa have everything going for them in the second Test - batting, bowling and the momentum. Having taken a 288-run lead in the first innings, the Proteas have dominated the proceedings through the Test apart from the third session on the first day. South Africa added 41 runs for no wickets on the third day and will be looking to shut the door down on the hosts, who just look toothless and clueless.

