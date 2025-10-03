Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel's tons help India boss Day 2 of IND vs WI 1st Test in Ahmedabad India took further hold of the first Test against the West Indies with Dhurv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul scoring a century on Day 2 of the Ahmedabad Test.

New Delhi:

Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel slammed centuries as India put themselves in more ascendancy at the end of the second day of the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Jadeja went unbeaten on 104 from 176 balls alongside Washington Sundar on nine, while Jurel made 125 before being caught-behind in the later moments of the second day. On the back of the duo's century and KL Rahul's hundred earlier on the day, India ended the second day at 448/5 with a big lead of 286 in their hand.

India had begun the day at 121/2 with a trail of only 41 on them. The hosts have now taken further hold of this Test with three centurions and added 227 runs for losing only three wickets on a pitch that is now misbehaving with balls turning well and odd ones keeping low or bouncing more.

Jadeja slams sixth Test ton, Jurel gets to his maiden

Jadeja slammed his sixth Test century and his second of the year after having hit one during the England series too. This was Jadeja's second Test ton against the Windies, too, with his first one coming in 2018 in Rajkot.

Meanwhile, Jurel had hit his maiden international hundred a little earlier than Jadeja as they put up 226 runs for the fifth wicket. Jurel became just the third Indian wicketkeeper to have hit a hundred against the Windies at home, joining the likes of Farokh Engineer and MS Dhoni. Jurel was dismissed in the 123rd over after he edged behind a length ball of left-arm spinner Khary Pierre for his maiden Test wicket.

Rahul ended long wait for home Test ton

Earlier, Rahul had got to his second century in India and first in nine years. This was his 11th Test ton and only second at home, with the previous one coming against England in 2016.

This was Rahul's 10th Test ton as opener, which is the fourth most by an Indian player at the top of the order, only behind Sunil Gavaskar (33), Virender Sehwag (22) and Murali Vijay (12).

