Dhruv Jurel joins MS Dhoni, Farokh Engineer in special list after hitting maiden ton during IND vs WI 1st Test Dhurv Jurel slammed his maiden Test century during the opening Test against West Indies as India continued to boss the things at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With his ton, Jurel has joined the likes of MS Dhoni and Farokh Engineer in a special record list.

New Delhi:

Wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel entered a special list of Indian wicketkeepers as he slammed his maiden Test century during the second day of the first match against West Indies on Friday, October 3. Jurel, playing in place of the injured Rishabh Pant, hit his first international century for India during the opening Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With his 190-ball century, Jurel has become just the third Indian wicketkeeper batter to have scored a century against the West Indies at home, joining the likes of MS Dhoni and Farokh Engineer. Former India captain Dhoni had scored 144 in 2011 during the Kolkata Test, while ex-wicketkeeper Engineer had slammed 109 against the Windies way back in 1967 during the Chennai Test.

Jurel 12th wicketkeeper to score Test hundred

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh-born has become the 12th Indian wicketkeeper to have scored a ton in Test cricket and is the fifth to have scored their maiden Test ton against the Windies.

Indians to score maiden Test ton against West Indies:

1 - Vijay Manjrekar

2 - Farookh Engineer

3 - Ajay Ratra

4 - Wriddhiman Saha

5 - Dhruv Jurel

Jurel was the second Indian batter to have hit a hundred during the Ahmedabad Test after opener KL Rahul had slammed his 10th ton at the top of the order. Rahul's 10 tons as opener are the fourth most by an Indian player at the top of the order, only behind Sunil Gavaskar (33), Virender Sehwag (22) and Murali Vijay (12).

India have bossed the first innings with the bat after bowling the Windies out for 162. Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja took India's lead past 200 as the hosts continued their dominance.

India's Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies' Playing XI:

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales