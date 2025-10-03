Former India coach picks Indian batter who can break Rohit Sharma's world record of 264 runs in ODIs Rohit Sharma holds the world record of the highest individual score of 264 runs in ODIs. He created the record against Sri Lanka in 2014 and it hasn't been broken in last 11 years. Meanwhile, former India coach Sanjay Bangar has picked the Indian batter who can break the record.

New Delhi:

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes Rohit Sharma's ODI world record of 264 runs, which is the highest individual score ever, could be broken in the coming years. For the unversed, the Indian ODI captain holds the record for 11 years now, but according to Bangar, India's Test captain Shubman Gill has all the capability to go past Rohit's stunning record.

He noted that Gill already has a double century to his name, and the style of his batting gives him a great chance to go past Rohit's world record. "Shubman Gill has also scored a double hundred in one-day cricket. So, he has tasted it. And if Shubman Gill plays 45-46 overs, I think he can break the record," Bangar said while speaking on 'The Great Indian Cricket Show' on Doordarshan.

Shubman Gill's ODI record

Shubman Gill has been in stunning form in ODI cricket ever since he made his debut in the format back in 2019. In 55 matches played so far, the Indian Test captain has amassed 2775 runs at an average of 59.04 and a strike rate of 99.56 with eight centuries and as many as 15 fifties.

He is only 26 at the moment and is also being looked at as the next captain of the team in the 50-over format. Gill will play at least for the next 10 years and given the way the modern-day cricketers have been batting these days, he can certainly create a lot of records going forward.

Shubman Gill is currently playing in Test series vs England

Shubman Gill is currently featuring in the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He is leading India in Tests for the first time and scored 50 runs in the first innings. India skittled the West Indies for just 162 runs in the first innings and have taken a massive lead already with most of their batting scoring runs.

Also Read