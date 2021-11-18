Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ravichandran Ashwin: The old horse who's starting afresh

The T20 World Cup 2021 made the door slightly ajar for Ravi Ashwin and the spin bowler swung it wide open by the dint of his performance. An abrupt drop out from the white ball game in 2017, Ashwin made the hay during the sunshine when he got the chance to don the blue jersey in 2021. The spinner made the most of the opportunity first in the world cup and then in the opening match against New Zealand in Jaipur.

The spin prodigy was impressive in the UAE during the world cup where in the three outings Ashwin scalped six wickets and maintained an economy of 5.25. The 35-year old made a similar noteworthy outing in the opening game against the Kiwis where he returned with figures 4-0-23-2.

The deceptiveness of this bowler is yet something these figures don't account for. Ashwin's impact with the deliveries, great control of his line and length is yet another bowling trait of this bowling great. In fact, the opponents hailing Ashwin as a wily bowler marks his significant comeback and underline his importance as a pivotal bowler.

Besides, the veteran bowler showcased his exemplary skills with the bowl. His spin web castled Mark Chapman after the left-hander made a century stand with Martin Guptill. Soon after outplaying Chapman for 63, Ashwin also dismissed Glenn Philips for a duck. His stunning carrom ball was a testimony to the range of balls he has in his kitty.

As the Indian team is undergoing a transition that has also welcomed a pool of youngsters, Ravi Ashwin can be a great guide and mentor for the budding players besides being a boon for the Indian side.