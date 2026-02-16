Ravi Shastri heaps massive praise on Ishan Kishan after India's win against Pakistan

Colombo:

Star India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan was at the forefront of the Indian team’s victory against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides locked horns in game 27 of the ongoing tournament at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15.

India were put to bat first by the Men in Green, and Ishan Kishan continued his brilliant run of form and amassed 77 runs in 40 deliveries. He hit 10 fours and 3 sixes in his knock and propelled the Indian team to a total of 175 runs in the first innings of the game.

Witnessing his performance, former India cricketer Ravi Shastri took centre stage and lauded Ishan Kishan for the showing that he put in. He claimed that striking cleanly on such a pitch showcases the talent that Kishan possesses.

"He's batting like a dream at the moment. Striking on that track (Colombo pitch) at close to 200 is unreal. Every batter didn't find it easy, whether it was Indian or Pakistani, because the ball was stopping and for him to strike the way he did, and what I liked was how quickly he assessed the conditions," Ravi Shastri told the ICC.

Shastri gave advice to Abhishek Sharma as well

It is interesting to note that Abhishek Sharma has been unable to perform at the peak of his powers in the World Cup so far. Getting dismissed for a duck in the clash against Pakistan, Shastri opined that the India opener needs to give himself time to settle.

"I think he's due, but he just has to give himself a little bit of time. Such things happen and you can go off the boil, but he's just got to give himself a little more time until he gets back on track. Because for him to convert those dot balls later on into boundaries and sixes, is not difficult," Ravi Shastri said.

