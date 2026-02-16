Rashid Khan achieves massive feat, becomes first bowler in history to complete 700 T20 wickets

New Delhi:

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan is widely revered as one of the best bowlers around when it comes to the shortest format of the game. The star spinner re-established himself as one of the greatest around after he became the first bowler in T20 cricket history to complete 700 wickets.

He achieved the feat in Afghanistan’s T20 World Cup clash against the UAE. The two sides locked horns in game 28 of the ongoing tournament at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 16. The clash saw the UAE coming in to bat first, and the side posted a total of 160 runs in the first innings.

Bowling a complete spell of four overs, Rashid Khan conceded 24 runs and took one wicket, completing 700 wickets in T20 cricket in the process, becoming the only player in history to achieve the feat so far.

Sohaib Khan’s knock helped UAE post a fighting total on the board

Speaking of the game between the UAE and Afghanistan, the game saw the UAE coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Aryansh Sharma departing on a duck. Skipper Muhammad Waseem added 10 runs on the board, alongside Alishan Sharafu, who scored 40 runs in 31 deliveries.

It was the performance of Sohaib Khan who helped the UAE post a fighting total on the board in the first innings. Coming out to bat after the fall of the second wicket, Sohaib Khan amassed 68 runs in 48 deliveries. Additionally, Syed Haider scored 13 runs, with Haider Ali adding 13 runs on the board as well. In the first innings, the UAE posted a total of 160 runs.

As for Afghanistan, Azmatullah Omarzai was the highest wicket-taker with four wickets to his name. Mujeeb Ur Rahman took two wickets, with Rashid Khan striking once as well.

