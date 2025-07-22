Ravi Shastri backs India's 25-year-old cricketer to become Ravindra Jadeja-like all-rounder in Tests Ravindra Jadeja is arguably the best genuine all-rounder in Test cricket at the moment. His batting has come of age in the last few years and his left-arm spin was always his strong suit. Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri has picked India's next long-term all-rounder in the longest format of the game.

MANCHESTER:

Ravindra Jadeja is the number one-ranked all-rounder in Tests at the moment. He has been in exceptional form in the ongoing series against England and his batting has come of age in the last few years, raising his standard as an all-rounder in the longest format. However, at 36, Jadeja might not be around for long with retirement imminent in the next two to three years. Meanwhile, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has picked a 25-year-old Washington Sundar to become India's next genuine all-rounder in Tests on a long-term basis.

Sundar has performed well on England tour

Sundar has impressed so far on the England tour in the two Test matches. He has played cameos lower down the order and also picked up crucial wickets, especially at Lord's, accounting for four scalps in the second innings, triggering a collapse. In 11 Test matches so far, the all-rounder has picked up 30 wickets at an average of 26.16 and also scored 545 runs at an average of 38.92 with four fifties. These are brilliant numbers for an all-rounder in Tests and Shastri is vouching for him to become India's next genuine all-rounder in the format.

Shastri backs Sundar to bat in top six in Tests

Ravi Shastri highlighted Washington Sundar's performance in the home series against New Zealand, which India lost 0-3. Sundar picked up 16 wickets in four innings and was the joint-highest wicket-taker of the series. Moreover, Shastri also backed the young cricketer to bat in the top six going forward in Tests, a role Ravindra Jadeja has been performing especially away from home for India.

"I always loved Washington. When I saw him on day one, I said he's the man. And he can be a genuine all-rounder for many, many years for India. He again is just 25 years of age. I think he should have played a lot more Test cricket. Can be lethal in India on tracks where the ball is turning, as New Zealand found out when they played against India. He out-bowled some of the senior spinners. He bowled that well and he can bat.

"He's a naturally talented batsman. He's no number 8. He can go at 6 very soon in the batting lineup. And once he gains confidence, I think he'll get better and better because even overseas he's got the drift, he's got the pace, he's got the strength in his fingers and the fitness. You know, do both long spells and do the controlling job when needed," Shastri said while speaking on the ICC Review.

