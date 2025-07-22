NZ vs SA Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for New Zealand vs South Africa T20 tri-series match in Harare New Zealand have been professional and solid in the ongoing T20I tri-series, having won both their games without much fuss and even though a couple of games are still to be played before the final, expect the Black Caps not to take their foot off the gas.

Harare:

New Zealand take on South Africa in the second round games of the ongoing T20I tri-series in Harare, before the Saturday final against the same opposition. The Black Caps were the favourites before of the experience and quality in their line-up and despite missing a few of their first-choice players in their previous fixture against the Proteas, they had enough in the tank to get over the line. Despite making it to the final, expect New Zealand not to take things lightly against a Proteas side, who might be in a mood to experiment.

Rubin Hermann coming good in the previous game in a way that he compiled his knock in a run-chase will be a big positive for South Africa. However, the openers' form remains a concern for Rassie van der Dussen and his men going into the last set of games, as both Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Reeza Hendricks haven't been able to get their side off to a good start in any of the games thus far.

South Africa might make a few more changes to their line-up, especially since they have a final to play against the same opposition a few days later. New Zealand, however, might stick to what has worked for them so far, apart from maybe giving Tim Robinson, the hero of the first fixture for the Black Caps between the two sides.

My Dream11 team for NZ vs SA, T20 tri-series Match 5

Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Reeza Hendricks, Rachin Ravindra (c), Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Michael Bracewell, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry (vc)

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi/Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry

South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Andile Simelane, Nqaba Peter, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi