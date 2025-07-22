ENG-W vs IND-W pitch report: How will surface at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street play for 3rd ODI? England and India Women will lock horns against each other one final time on Tuesday at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street in the third ODI. The series is locked at 1-1 at the moment and both teams will be eager to take home the trophy. Here's the pitch report of the venue:

Chester-Le-Street:

The third and final ODI between India Women and England Women is scheduled to take place today at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. Both teams have won a game each in the ODI series and the decider is expected to witness a thriller. Rain is likely to be a factor in this game as well, as it happened at Lord's and we might end up having a shortened encounter.

England performed well in the second ODI at Lord's, winning comfortably to level the series. There was on-field drama with Indians appealing for obstructing the field dismissal against Tammy Beaumont, but apart from that, it was a straightforward win for the home team. Meanwhile, England have released Alice Capsey from the squad to feature in the One-Day Cup game for Surrey.

As for India, they will be eager to leave the UK with both the T20I and ODI series trophies. They have a great chance to do the double over the home team and would hope that rain stays away from the venue. Moreover, Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian captain, will have to regain her form as soon as possible with the World Cup not far away.

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street Pitch Report

England Women won the last two matches played at this venue against New Zealand and Sri Lanka in 2024 and 2023, respectively. In both matches, the hosts chased down a score successfully. The venue has hosted 26 One-Day matches so far with 239 being the average score batting first. 314 is the highest successful chase at this venue. With rain around, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Chester-le-Street - ODI Numbers Game

Matches Played - 26

Matches won batting first - 10

Matches won bowling first - 14

Average first inns score - 239

Highest total - 338

Highest score chased - 314

Squads

India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani, Sayali Satghare, Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Tejal Hasabnis, Radha Yadav

England Women Squad: Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Maia Bouchier, Em Arlott, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Lauren Filer, Alice Davidson Richards, Kate Cross

Also Read