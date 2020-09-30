IPL 2020: Emotional Rashid Khan opens up on personal life after taking MoM in SRH win over DC

Image Source : PTI SRH spinner Rashid Khan celebrates after taking a Delhi Capitals wicket in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Following two pedestrian performances that saw his side slump to back-to-back defeats at the beginning of IPL 2020, Rashid Khan was back in his element when he picked three big wickets of Delhi Capitals that eventually led to a comfortable 15-run win for SRH in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Getting help from a slow surface, the 22-year-old Afghan spinner removed Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer (17 runs off 21 balls), Shikhar Dhawan (34 off 31) and Rishabh Pant (26 off 21), all at crucial stages of the game, to ensure DC doesn't reach the 163-run target set by SRH batsmen after sent in to bat first.

Feeling emotional after being awarded man of the match in a competition he loves to play in, he revealed that the win was special after he endured a tough one and a half year after his father’s sudden demise.

He further revealed that he loves to celebrate an MoM award by talking through the night with her beloved mother.

“Tough one and a half years for me, first my dad expired and then my mom three-fours months ago. And it took a bit of time for me to come back. My mom was my biggest fan, especially in the IPL and when I was the MoM, she would always talk to me through the night,” he revealed.

While DC batsman found it tough to read the spinner as he bowled quickly throughout his four-over spell that fetched him three wickets while squandering just 14 runs, Rashid revealed he read the surface early into his spell.

“ I bowled quicker today, when I started and bowled my first ball, I realized it. You need two-three balls to know what the right pace is. In these conditions you need to bowl back of a length to the batsmen,” he said.

