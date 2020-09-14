Giving him as much time as he needs: Rajasthan Royals still unsure over Ben Stokes's participation in IPL 2020

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Ben Stokes

With just five days left for IPL 2020 to start, Rajasthan Royals are still unsure over the participation of their premier all-rounder Ben Stokes for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Stokes had left for Christchurch last month during the Test series against Pakistan after his father, a former All Blacks International, was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Rajasthan Royals head coach Andrew McDonald admitted that is still unaware of when Stokes will be joining the squad, but added that the franchise is willing to give him as much time as possible.

"First and foremost, thoughts with the Stokes family. It's a difficult scenario, so we are giving him as much time as he needs, and connecting with him as best as we can. So yes, weren't not sure where Stokesy's at right now, but once it has played out, then we can make our own decision from there," McDonald said.

Stokes absence will deeply hurt Rajasthan Royals as their middle-order will look fragile. Riyan Parag, who had shown glimpses of his talent in the last season, will have be relied upon if Stokes opts out. Moreover, the Royals do not have a like-for-like replacement for Stokes. David Miller might be considered for the batting position while Tom Curran can be used in the lower order.

