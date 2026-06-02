R Ashwin weighs in on LSG's strategy in not playing Ayush Badoni after dismal IPL season

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 season was a forgettable one for Lucknow Super Giants. Playing their second year under the leadership of star India batter Rishabh Pant, Lucknow Super Giants became the first team to be eliminated from the tournament, finishing in last place in the standings.

With 14 matches played, the side only managed to win four games and lost the remaining 10 matches. Finishing the group stage on eight points and with a net run rate of -0.74. Throughout the season, the side could not fix its squad composition; often, they were seen changing up the opening combination with different players playing throughout their campaign.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and talked about how Ayush Badoni was dropped for some matches for LSG throughout the season, despite Nicholas Pooran not performing for them.

"Nicholas Pooran could not lay bat on ball the entire season, yet they backed Nicholas Pooran time and again. Ayush Badoni got an India call-up yet sat out several matches for LSG. They had to give him a long run. Then you sit Mukesh Choudhary after calling him the next best finisher and play Himmat Singh,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

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Lucknow Super Giants in search of new captain for IPL 2027

After two seasons in charge of the side, Lucknow Super Giants recently came forward and revealed that Rishabh Pant has decided to step down as the captain of the franchise going forward. With the likes of Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram in their squad, the side does have some captaincy options for the next season.

Both Markram and Marsh are established skippers, and it could be interesting to see if LSG goes forward with one of them as their captain for the new season or if a new name comes forth in the mini auction ahead of the IPL 2027. In the two seasons, LSG has missed the playoffs under Pant’s captaincy, and they would hope for significant improvement in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

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