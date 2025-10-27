Prithvi Shaw etches name in elite list, scores second-fastest double century in Ranji Trophy history India batter Prithvi Shaw put in an excellent performance for Maharashtra while taking on Chandigarh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26. Completing his double century, Shaw etched his name in an elite list.

India batter Prithvi Shaw has been exceptional for Maharashtra in the ongoing Ranji Trophy clash against Chandigarh. In just his second game for Maharashtra, Shaw has put forth an exceptional performance, scoring a double century and doing it in rapid-fire fashion.

Putting in an exceptional performance, Shaw went on to hit the second-fastest double century in Ranji Trophy history. The 25-year-old took 141 balls to reach the 200-run mark in the second innings of the Elite Group B clash between Maharashtra and Chandigarh.

It is interesting to note that former India cricketer Ravi Shastri has the record of scoring the fastest double century in domestic cricket in his name. Notably, Shastri needed just 123 deliveries to reach the 200-run mark. He achieved the feat for Mumbai in the 1985 Ranji Trophy match against Baroda at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from January 8 to 10.

Maharashtra post 359 runs in second innings

Speaking of the game between Maharashtra and Chandigarh, the clash saw Maharashtra batting first and posting a total of 313 runs after a century by Ruturaj Gaikwad and a half-century by Arshin Kulkarni. Furthermore, Chandigarh was limited to a score of 209 runs in the first innings after a brilliant six-wicket spell by Vicky Ostwal.

Furthermore, it was the Prithvi Shaw show in the second innings, scoring 222 runs in 156 deliveries, and Shaw helped his side post a total of 359 runs. Additionally, SA Veer added 62 runs in 83 deliveries, with Ruturaj Gaikwad going unbeaten on a score of 36 runs as well.

Posting a target of 464 runs, Chandigarh have a mountain to climb, and the side will be hoping to put in a good performance in the run chase, aiming to clinch the run chase or get close to the target.

