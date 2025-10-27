Pratika Rawal ruled out of World Cup semifinal clash vs Australia, India fretting on Richa Ghosh's fitness India have been dealt a huge blow as their opening batter Pratika Rawal has been ruled out of the ongoing Women's World Cup. She sustained an ankle injury during the match against Bangladesh on Sunday and will now not only miss the semifinal vs Australia, but also the final if India qualifies.

Team India have been dealt a huge blow ahead of their World Cup semi-final clash against Australia on Thursday (October 30) as their opener Pratika Rawal has been ruled out. She sustained an ankle injury while fielding in the match against Bangladesh on Sunday (October 26) in the final league stage outing for India.

Rawal slipped and fell awkwardly while fielding near the boundary ropes during the match that was affected by rain before ending in a no result. After falling, Rawal was wincing in pain and was helped off the field by the team's support staff. She didn't return to the field for the rest of the innings and didn't bat either, with Amanjot Kaur opening the innings for India alongside Smriti Mandhana.

After the match, the 25-year-old opener underwent scans and reportedly has sustained a fracture. Pratika Rawal is also scheduled to meet an independent doctor to consult with her official reports. The cricketer must be gutted to have missed out on making an impact in the semifinal against Australia, especially after smashing a match-winning century in the must-win game against New Zealand.

India also fretting on Richa Ghosh's fitness

Meanwhile, India are also fretting over Richa Ghosh's fitness ahead of the semifinal encounter against the defending champions Australia. The wicketkeeper-batter was hit on her finger during the New Zealand clash and didn't play against Bangladesh as a precautionary measure. However, there is no update yet whether Richa will certainly get fit in time for the big game in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

In her absence, Uma Chetry made her debut for India against Bangladesh and with Pratika also ruled out, India will have to accomodate one more player in the line-up. It also remains to be seen who will open with Mandhana in the match against Australia.

