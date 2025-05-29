Prabhsimran Singh surpasses Suryakumar Yadav in elite IPL record list Prabhsimran Singh surpassed Suryakumar Yadav in the list of most runs by an uncapped player in an IPL season. The Punjab Kings opener scored over 500 runs this season. However, he couldn't help Punjab beat RCB in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2025.

Chandigarh:

Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh had a career-defining season in the ongoing IPL 2025. The team management backed him for a few years and it resulted in him playing an incredible brand of cricket. The keeper-batter made 517 runs in 15 matches so far in the competition and with that, he surpassed Suryakumar Yadav in the list of most runs by an uncapped player in IPL history.

In 2018, Suryakumar made 512 runs, while Ishan Kishan made 516 in the 2020 edition of the competition. Prabhsimran has already surpassed the figure and currently stands fourth on the list of most runs by an uncapped player in IPL history. Only Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shaun Marsh and Riyan Parag are currently ahead of Prabhsimran on the elite list.

Runs Uncapped Player Year 625 Yashasvi Jaiswal 2023 616 Shaun Marsh 2008 573 Riyan Parag 2014 517* Prabhsimran Singh 2025 516 Ishan Kishan 2020 512 Suryakumar Yadav 2018

Even though Prabhsimran joined an elite list, his team, Punjab Kings had a horrifying outing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2025. Batting first, the Shreyas Iyer-led side struggled to get going, being bundled for only 101 runs. Only Marcus Stoinis and Azmatullah Omarzai showed some intent but they too departed after scoring 26 and 18 runs, respectively.

When it came to the chase, Phil Salt won the game for Bengaluru. The England opener smacked a cracking half-century and got the job done. With the win, RCB have now qualified for their fourth IPL final in history. On the other hand, Punjab will play the winner of Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2. Mumbai will play Gujarat in the Eliminator on May 30 in Mullanpur.

Ahead of that, Punjab will have to sort out their batting approach. Against RCB, they flopped to get going and their approach wasn’t exemplary as well. The captain himself needs to take more responsibility in the middle and so are the senior cricketers.