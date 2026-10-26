Star India cricketer ruled out of third T20I vs New Zealand; Kumar Kushagra travels with squad

New Delhi:

India keeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand, which will be played in Wellington on October 27. The southpaw failed to achieve the fitness required to return to competitive cricket, as BCCI confirmed via an official statement. Kumar Kushagra, who replaced him in the squad for the second T20I, will continue with the team as India eye to seal the series.

Meanwhile, Kishan injured his right adductor strain in the first T20I and is progressing well to gain full fitness. BCCI confirmed that the medical team is continuing to assess his condition, with the management choosing not to accelerate his comeback. In his absence, teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi featured at number three, but he failed to make an impact, scoring only eight runs off four balls.

“The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Ishan's progress,” a BCCI statement read.

Samson will keep wickets

Sanju Samson will keep wickets as he does. There are no changes expected as well in the India squad for the third T20I. However, the top order, particularly Abhishek Sharma, will be gunning to play a meaningful knock in the middle. He had a slow start to the series, but that didn’t bother India at all as the visitors won both the matches so far.

In the opening game, Samson played a vital knock in the middle, before Naman Dhir changed the complexion of the match with his blistering finish. In the second game, Tilak Varma took over the responsibility of the finish. When he entered the pitch, the game seemed to have gone out of India’s reach, but Tilak, along with Nitish Kumar Reddy, powered India in the final four overs to win the game by four wickets.

New Zealand make multiple changes

New Zealand have made multiple changes to their squad for the third T20I. Ace pacer Lockie Ferguson has been given a break as he will now link up with the squad again in Auckland for the fourth T20I. Matt Henry, in the meantime, has been given a break and has been pulled out of the series, while Kyle Jamieson is joining the team for the third T20I.

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