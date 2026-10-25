James Anderson leaves Lancashire after 25 years, says 'if it was up to me it wouldn't have ended like this'

New Delhi:

James Anderson is set to leave Lancashire after his current contract expires. The county side hasn’t offered him a new contract, while the current deal will expire soon. The 44-year-old pacer confirmed the development on Sunday, October 25, on his Instagram, stating that the decision was not his. However, his announcement certainly confirmed that the pacer doesn’t have any plans to retire from cricket.

Notably, Anderson made his Lancashire debut in 2001. He spent a quarter of a century representing his boyhood county before being informed of the club’s decision during a meeting at Emirates Old Trafford on October 19 with incoming director of cricket Paul Farbrace and chief executive Richard Kenyon.

Now, the announcement brings an end to a career that has seen Anderson collect 443 first-class wickets in 112 appearances for Lancashire. He also claimed 83 wickets in 61 List A matches and 50 in 40 T20 games.

Reacting to the news, Anderson reflected on his connection with the club and the significance of representing Lancashire at Old Trafford.

“I've supported Lancashire since I was [a] kid, and so to get to play for them for 25 years was a dream come true. I have always found it special walking out to play at Old Trafford and have some incredible memories of doing so including the honour of being captain - if it was up to me it wouldn't have ended like this, but I wish the players and fans all the best for the future,” Anderson wrote on Instagram.

Farbace wants to rebuild the squad

Lancashire said his playing career with the club would finish at the end of his existing agreement. Farbrace explained that the decision formed part of a wider plan to rebuild the men's squad and return the team to Division One of the County Championship.

“I spoke to Jimmy about our ambitions to rebuild our men's squad that is capable of securing promotion from Division Two of the County Championship and then challenging to win Division One over the next three to four years. We are keen to begin that rebuild now, both in terms of the playing squad and the wider professional cricket set-up, and to make important progress over the coming months. As part of those plans, I informed Jimmy that we had taken the incredibly difficult decision not to extend his playing contract for the 2027 season,” Farbrace said.

"Jimmy is without doubt the greatest bowler Lancashire and England have produced,” Farbrace added.

Notably, Anderson was part of Lancashire’s 2011 County Championship-winning side and reached 1,000 first-class wickets in 2019 against Kent at Old Trafford. He became red-ball captain for the 2026 season, his first appointment to the role.

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