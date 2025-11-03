PM Modi likely to meet team India after historic Women's World Cup 2025 triumph: Sources In a major development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to have a meeting with the Indian women's cricket team after their historic win in the Women's World Cup 2025 final, where they defeated South Africa to lift the title.

New Delhi:

The Women’s World Cup 2025 ended with India women clinching their maiden title. Defeating South Africa women in the summit clash of the tournament at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on November 2, India performed spectacularly to etch their name in the history books.

The entire country rejoiced as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side scripted history, and with the win secured, the side is now expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. According to sources, the Indian team will be travelling to Delhi on November 4 or 5 for a meeting with PM Modi.

The World Cup final saw India coming in to bat first and posting a total of 298 runs in the first innings of the game. The side then went on to perform brilliantly with the ball and limited South Africa to 246, winning the game by 52 runs and winning their first ever Women’s World Cup title.

PM Modi took to X to congratulate team India

Shortly after the win was secured for India, PM Modi took to X and congratulated the women’s team for their historic achievement. He also talked about how the win could go on to inspire the next generation to take up sports.

“A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports,” PM Modi tweeted.

After their historic win, the team continued to celebrate late into the night. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) shared several videos and pictures of the players celebrating with their families, with former players like Anjum Chopra, Jhulan Goswami, and Mithali Raj joining in as well.

Also Read: