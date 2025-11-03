Team India hands Women's World Cup title to Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami after historic final win | Watch The likes of Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, and Anjum Chopra were captured celebrating the Women's World Cup triumph with the Indian women's team after they defeated South Africa in the summit clash of the tournament to script history.

Navi Mumbai:

India women scripted history after they clinched their maiden Women’s World Cup title. The Women in Blue defeated South Africa in the summit clash of the tournament at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on November 2 and managed to register a brilliant win.

Posting a total of 298 runs in the first innings, India limited South Africa to 246 runs in the second innings, winning the game by 52 runs and winning the World Cup. One of the biggest highlights from the night came during the celebrations when the side was captured, handing the title to India women’s legends like Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, and Anjum Chopra.

Stalwarts of women’s cricket in India, the trio of Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, and Anjum Chopra were some of the biggest contributors to the growth of women’s cricket in the country, and despite being unable to win the World Cup as players, they were able to find solace in the triumph of the younger generation.

Where Mithali Raj was captured hugging the trophy, Jhulan Goswami was captured hugging the India players as she shed tears of joy. The clip of the same has been going viral all over social media.

Mithali Raj shares her thoughts after World Cup win

Furthermore, after the game, Mithali Raj took to X and reflected on the historic triumph for the Indian team. She talked about the heartbreaks of 2005 and 2017 and how that came to fruition with the win in Navi Mumbai.

“Champions of the World. I’ve seen this dream for over two decades, to watch the Indian women lift that World Cup trophy. Tonight, that dream finally came true. From the heartbreak of 2005 to the fight of 2017, every tear, every sacrifice, every young girl who picked up a bat believing we belong here, it all led to this moment. To the new champions of world cricket, you didn’t just win a trophy, you won every heart that ever beat for Indian women’s cricket. Jai Hind,” Mithali Raj tweeted.

