Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, and others pose with World Cup trophy in hotel room after historic win

India women etched their names in the history books after they defeated South Africa women in the final of the Women’s World Cup 2025. Taking on the side at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2. India, after posting a total of 298 runs in the first innings limited South Africa to 246, winning the game by 52 runs and clinching their maiden title.

After the game, the Indian players were captured celebrating in a variety of ways, but it was the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, and co. who managed to capture the headlines. Taking to social media, Jemimah Rodrigues shared a picture alongside Smriti Mandhana, posing with the World Cup trophy in their hotel room.

“Good morning world,” Jemimah captioned the post as both her and Smriti were captured lying down besides the trophy.

Smriti Mandhana reacts to the World Cup win

After defeating South Africa in the final, star India batter Smriti Mandhana took centre stage and talked about her feelings after the historic win. She revealed how the moment still has not sunk in for her, and how unreal of a moment it is to witness her side as the champion of the Women’s World Cup.

“I don't know how to react to that. Still sinking in. have not been emotional on a cricket field. But a very unreal moment. Home World Cup, and to just read that "champions India", very unreal moment. Every World Cup, we go in and there have been so many heartbreaks for all of us. We always believe we have a bigger responsibility with women's cricket. Genuinely to see the support we have gotten, I mean, I don't know how to explain the last 40 days. I will take that 45 days of not sleeping every night (if we win a World Cup),” Smriti Mandhana said after the game.

