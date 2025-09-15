‘Playing club level cricket’ - Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after humiliating defeat against India in Asia Cup India registered an emphatic victory against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, handing the Men in Green a humiliating loss, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar came forward and lambasted his former side for their performance.

The Asia Cup 2025 group stage clash between India and Pakistan ended in a humiliating defeat for the Men in Green. Both India and Pakistan locked horns in game 6 of the Asia Cup 2025, taking on each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14.

The clash saw Pakistan coming in to bat first and posting a total of 127 runs in the first innings of the game. Chasing down the target, India managed to win the game in 15.5 overs, registering a seven-wicket win, demolishing Pakistan in the game.

Speaking of the side’s performance, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar took centre stage and lambasted the side for their horrid show against arch-rivals India in the Asia Cup.

“It was a disappointing performance on all fronts. I think Saim Ayub was the pick of the bowlers. And it seems like we (Pakistan) have found ourselves a proper spinner finally, at 35 years of age,” Akhtar said in the post-game analysis on Tapmad.

“Of course, we got to witness and understand that there’s a vast difference in the quality of cricket that Pakistan plays compared to the rest of the world. Most of the other teams play a high level of cricket, while we are playing club-level cricket,” he added.

Pakistan set to take on UAE next

With two matches played in the Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan has registered a win in one game and has lost its second match. The side occupies second place in Group A with two points to its name.

They will take on the UAE in their next clash. The two sides will face off in the 10th game of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 17.

