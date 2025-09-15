Kane Williamson, Lockie Ferguson among five to agree with NZC’s casual playing agreements The likes of Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Finn Allen, and Tim Seifert have agreed to New Zealand Cricket's casual playing agreements, committing themselves to the T20 World Cup 2026 in India.

In a major development, some of New Zealand Cricket’s biggest stars, including Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Finn Allen, and Tim Seifert, have all agreed to New Zealand Cricket’s casual playing agreements for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

It is worth noting that, according to the casual cricket playing agreements, the five players will be able to compete in franchise cricket leagues across the globe but will continue to be a part of New Zealand Cricket’s high-performance system, where they will receive coaching and medical support and will have access to the gym and cricket facilities that the board provides.

They will be focusing on New Zealand’s campaign in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 in India. However, according to the playing agreements, they will have to be available for a specific number of matches ahead of the World Cup in 2026.

Notably, for New Zealand’s next assignment, the side will be taking on Australia in a three-game T20I series, with the first T20I starting on October 1. Interestingly, Kane Williamson has made himself unavailable for the Australia series. Furthermore, Finn Allen will also miss the series as he is recovering from a foot injury.

Scott Weenink opens up on NZC’s casual playing agreements

With the five players agreeing to New Zealand Cricket’s casual playing agreements, the board’s CEO Scott Weenink took centre stage and gave his take on the same; he opined that with the T20 World Cup approaching, the Black Caps wanted to make sure that their best players are prepared and ready.

"With such a pinnacle event on the horizon we wanted to ensure our best T20 players were ready and available to push for inclusion, The casual agreements are a commitment from the players to NZC and the Black Caps, and in return NZC will offer our full support to these players as part of our high-performance system,” Weenink was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

