PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi flees with Asia Cup trophy after Team India's boycott | Watch The PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) and ACC (Asian Cricket Council) chief, Mohsin Naqvi, was captured fleeing the ground with the Asia Cup trophy after team India refused to take it from his hands after defeating Pakistan in the final.

Dubai:

The aftermath of the India-Pakistan final in the Asia Cup 2025 brought more controversy than ever. With the already ongoing fiasco over India not shaking hands with Pakistan and Suryakumar Yadav not appearing for the trophy shoot before the final, much fuel was added to the fire after team India refused to receive the trophy from PCB and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi after the game.

The post-match presentation ceremony was delayed by 1.5 hours, with Mohsin Naqvi left stranded on the dais as the Men in Blue stood strong, refusing to take the trophy from his hands. The Indian team waited for the trophy to be handed over by a neutral executive, but were left surprised after Mohsin Naqvi fled from the ground with the trophy.

In a clip that has been making the rounds all over social media, Naqvi was captured fleeing from the ground after waiting for the Indian team for quite a while. One of the officials from the tournament was seen taking the trophy back as well.

Tilak Varma propelled team India to a stellar win in Asia Cup final

The game between India and Pakistan was quite a close encounter. The clash saw Pakistan batting first and posting a total of 146 runs in the first innings through decent knocks by Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman. Despite the good start, the Men in Green failed to convert, as Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket haul limited Pakistan to a low score.

Chasing down the target, India got off to a subpar start as the top order crumbled early. However, Tilak Varma stood strong for the Men in Blue, scoring 69* runs in 53 deliveries, helping the side clinch the target, winning the game by five wickets, and securing the Asia Cup title for the side.

