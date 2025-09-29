'Aap gussa ho rahe ho': Suryakumar Yadav shuts down Pakistan journalist over baseless question Star India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was quick to shut down a Pakistan journalist after the latter asked him a question about India's conduct with Pakistan throughout the Asia Cup 2025 and questioned him about bringing politics into the sport.

Dubai:

The Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan was one marred with controversies; a game that began with India refusing to shake hands with Pakistan at the start of the tournament ended with the side refusing to take the title from the hands of the PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi after defeating Pakistan in the final.

Team India refused to take the title from Mohsin Naqvi, and that resulted in the side not receiving the title at all. The post-match presentation ceremony was delayed by 1.5 hours for the same reason, and India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was questioned over the same as well.

In the post-match presentation ceremony, Suryakumar Yadav was questioned by a Pakistan journalist over the Indian team's conduct with Pakistan. The 35-year-old, however, came up with a witty response, shutting down the journalist in a humorous moment.

"Gussa ho rahe ho aap (You are getting angry)," Suryakumar Yadav said with a smile on his face.

The India skipper opened up on not receiving the title

The Indian team defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup final and had to leave without receiving the title. Speaking on the same, skipper Suryakumar Yadav had a wholesome reaction, as he opined that the trophies he has are his teammates and the support staff around him.

"If you tell me about the trophies. My trophies are sitting in my dressing room. All 14 guys are with me. All the support staff. Those are the real trophies. I have been a big fan of these boys throughout this journey of the Asia Cup. Since we came here, we have played this tournament. We started our preparations. I think those are the real trophies. Real moments which I am taking back as lovely memories which will stay with me forever going forward. And that's all," Suryakumar Yadav said in the post-match press conference.

