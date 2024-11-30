PCB backs down, sets THIS condition to accept hybrid model for Champions Trophy: Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India and Pakistan fans.

The Pakistan Cricket Board sources have told the International Cricket Council that the board is ready to accept the hybrid model for the upcoming Champions Trophy if the same policy is followed for the ICC events in India till 2031, PTI reported.

A top PCB source told the news agency that the Pakistan board also wants a greater share in the annual revenue cycle for accepting the model.

"The current situation is that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that it will only accept hosting the Champions Trophy on a hybrid model if the board agrees that in future all ICC events will be on the same system with Pakistan not going to India to play matches," a PCB source told PTI.

India are set to host three ICC tournaments till 2031 - the T20 World Cup 2026 jointly with Sri Lanka, the 2029 Champions Trophy and the ODI World Cup 2031 jointly with Bangladesh. The Women's ODI World Cup 2025 is also scheduled to take place in India and that could be another flashing point.

The venue disagreement between the BCCI and the PCB has led to a delay in the schedule announcement for the Champions Trophy. As per the draft schedule, the tournament is set to begin on February 19 but the final dates are not out yet.

The current disagreement surrounding the schedule has delayed the schedule announcement. As per the same report, the tussle is now expected to be resolved in the next couple of days after the ICC considers Pakistan's latest demands.

Apart from the same route of ICC events for India, the PCB is also asking for an increase in its revenue cycle. "Pakistan also wants the ICC board to increase its financial cycle share of revenues from 5.75 per cent and Naqvi is insistent on this but he has not sought any additional hosting fees," the source added.

"People are saying that Naqvi has sought time to get back after talking to his government but we don't know if he went there with the backing of the government and had already sought their approval to make his stand in the ICC board's virtual meeting," he asserted.