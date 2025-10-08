Pat Cummins set to miss Perth Test, doubts cast over entire Ashes series: Report According to reports, Star Australia skipper Pat Cummins is expected to miss the first Ashes Test. Furthermore, doubts have been cast over the star pacer's availability for the entirety of the marquee series against England.

New Delhi:

In a major development, Australia captain Pat Cummins is set to miss the first Test of the upcoming Ashes series against England, according to reports. Currently recovering from injury, the reports stated that a fresh round of scans revealed that Cummins is yet to completely heal from his injuries.

The Ashes is all set to kick off on November 21, and Cummins is expected to miss the first and could even be in doubt for the entire series. The reports stated that Cummins had his update scan last week, and while they revealed that he was healing, he is not yet cleared enough to start bowling.

The same update could have pushed back his return date to the last few weeks of 2025. The best-case scenario for the Aussies would be Cummins returning in the back end of the Ashes 2025. The loss of Cummins would prove to be a huge blow for Australia, as their plans to return the urn would be put into jeopardy, and it could prove to be a daunting task to defeat England without their regular skipper.

Pat Cummins on the possibility of missing Ashes 2025

Speaking to the media in Brisbane a month ago, Cummins was asked about the possibility of missing the Ashes 2025, and the Australian captain was quick to state that it would be devastating to miss the series, and he revealed that he would be doing everything possible to feature in the series.

“That would be devastating, We’ll be doing everything we can to be right for that, [and] make a few decisions a little bit closer, but [I’m] confident we’ll do the rehab right and give it a good crack. This far out it’s hard to know, but we’re trying to make sure we’re doing everything right to be right for Perth,” Cummins was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.

Also Read: