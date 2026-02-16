Paras Dogra becomes second-ever cricketer to register major milestone in Ranji Trophy

Kalyani:

Paras Dogra etched his name into Ranji Trophy folklore on Monday, becoming just the second cricketer in the tournament’s long history to amass 10,000 runs. The landmark came during Jammu and Kashmir’s semi-final against Bengal BCA Stadium in Kalyani.

Most runs in Ranji Trophy history:

Player Runs Wasim Jaffer 12038 Paras Dogra 10000* Amol Muzumdar 9203 Devendra Bundela 9202 Yashpal Singh 8700

The 41-year-old walked in at No. 4 after Mohammed Shami struck twice with the new ball. Calm as ever, Dogra nudged his way to the milestone with his 11th run of the innings, prompting applause for a career defined by endurance and consistency. In the 92 years of the competition, only Wasim Jaffer has previously crossed the five-figure mark, finishing with a record 12,038 runs. Dogra reached the landmark in his 147th appearance, establishing himself as one of the legends of the Indian domestic circuit.

Dogra’s journey through the years

The veteran’s journey through the domestic circuit reflects both adaptability and leadership. He began with Himachal Pradesh in 2001, representing the side in 95 Ranji matches and compiling more than 6,400 runs, including 19 centuries and 24 fifties. A move to Puducherry in 2018 opened a new chapter, where he became the team’s first Ranji centurion and added 11 hundreds across five seasons. Ahead of the 2024–25 campaign, he took charge of Jammu and Kashmir, guiding them to their maiden semi-final appearance.

This season, he has approached the 500-run mark and stands as J-K’s second-leading scorer. His appetite for big scores remains undiminished. Dogra has scored33 Ranji centuries, which is the most among active players and second overall behind Jaffer’s 40. He is also joint-holder of the record for the most double centuries in the competition with nine, matching Cheteshwar Pujara.

Across domestic formats, Dogra’s tally exceeds 15,000 runs, accompanied by 40 centuries. Despite his prolific numbers, opportunities at the international fringe were limited to a single India A outing and four First-Class appearances for North Zone. Yet within the Ranji arena, his legacy now stands among the very elite.

