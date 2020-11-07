Live Streaming Cricket Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I: Find full details on when and where to watch PAK vs ZIM Live Match Online on YouTube.

After Pakistan's 2-1 victory in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, the caravan is set to move to the shortest format where the two sides will clash on three occasions. The first T20I between Pakistan and Zimbabwe is slated to get underway on Saturday from IST 4:00 pm. The ODI series had an enthralling finish as the third match went into a Super Over. It was visitors Zimbabwe who salvaged the win to escape a whitewash.

Coming off a Super Over victory, Zimbabwe will be aiming to start the T20I series on a winning note. Though the odds favour Pakistan, anything can happen in the course of 20 overs. With the likes of Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams, Zimbabwe have the ability to put up a match-winning performance. Their middle-order has been impressive in the past three games and Zimbabwe can take a 1-0 lead if they manage to put up a strong batting performance.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will aim to continue their 11-0 winning record against Zimbabwe in the T20 format. After failing to register a clean sweep, the Babar Azam-led side will also be hunting a 3-0 win in this series. Pakistan will rely on skipper Babar to deliver up top while their middle-order will depend on veteran Mohammad Hafeez. Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi will be at the charge of the pace bowling unit.

Live Streaming Cricket Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I: Watch PAK vs ZIM Live Match Online on YouTube

Where will Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I take place?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

When will Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I start?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I will start at 4:00 PM IST on 7 November 2020 (Saturday).

Where can you watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I online?

You can watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I on Pakistan Cricket's official YouTube channel, PakistanCricketOfficial.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I TV Telecast?

There is no live telecast of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I on TV.

What are the squads for Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I?

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar

Zimbabwe: Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Tendai Chisoro, Carl Mumba, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chatara, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Richmond Mutumbami, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba, Faraz Akram