Pakistan's Imad Wasim accused of 'cheating' by first wife after cricketer announces second marriage

Lahore:

Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim is in troubled waters after his first wife accused him of cheating, days after the cricketer announced his second marriage to Nayla Raja. Notably, in his post, confirming divorce from his first wife, Sannia Ashfaq, Wasim had denied any misleading reports about his personal life and had also threatened any legal action over speculation of the same in public.

Moreover, he had reportedly denied having an affair with Nayla when his first marriage was active. However, the cricketer has now married the same person, and Sannia has accused him of cheating in a social media post while making startling claims. For the unversed, the couple got married in 2019 and were divorced in December 2025. But Sannia responded with a strongly worded statement after Imad confirmed his second marriage to influencer Nayla.

"Now everyone has seen the proof. This homewrecker never once thought about my kids. The cheater has finally been exposed, and I want justice for my children and for everything we’ve been put through," Sannia wrote in her post.

What did Imad Wasim write in his post?

Imad Wasim, while confirming his second marriage to Raja, wrote a long post on his social media account stating that he went through the toughest phase in his life. He also stated that he loves his three children from his first marriage. "I went through one of the hardest chapters of my life after a marriage that did not work. Even so, that chapter gave me the greatest blessings of my life — my children. I love them beyond words, and that love will never change.

"I stayed longer than I should have, holding on to hope and trying to protect what mattered most to me. In doing so, I made decisions I regret. My delay and silence contributed to a situation where an innocent person was unfairly judged and subjected to criticism she did not deserve. I take full responsibility for that, and I carry that weight with sincerity and remorse," Imad wrote.

