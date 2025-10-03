Pakistan record unwanted Women's World Cup feat after getting bowled out for 129 against Bangladesh Bangladesh opened their Women's World Cup campaign with a smashing win against Pakistan, who could muster just 129 runs in their innings after batting first in Colombo on Thursday. It took a little over 31 overs for Bangladesh to chase down the total, but they got a couple of points on the board.

Colombo:

Bangladesh got home to only their second Women's World Cup win, both against Pakistan, as they got past the Women in Green with a seven-wicket victory on their tournament opener in Colombo on Thursday, October 2. Bangladesh skittled out Pakistan for just 129 runs as the three Akters - Marufa, Shorna and Nahida - ran riot with the ball. Pakistan's 129 was the lowest score by a team in the Women's World Cup against Bangladesh as they went past the West Indies, who had scored 140/9 in the previous edition in 2022.

Lowest team score against Bangladesh in the Women's World Cup

129 - Pakistan (Colombo, 2025)

140/9 - West Indies (Mount Maunganui, 2022)

207 - South Africa (Dunedin, 2022)

Marufa Akter, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, dented Pakistan early with twin strikes in the first over itself. Akter got the ball to move in late and it cut in quite sharply, opening up Omaima Sohail, as it pitched on the 4th-5th stump line and hit the bail between the middle and the leg stump. If that wasn't enough, Akter followed it up with another clean-up dismissal, sending back Sidra Amin for a golden duck on the final ball of the opening over to leave Pakistan tottering early.

Captain Fatima Sana and Rameen Shamim did their bit, but after losing a couple of wickets in the very first over, Pakistan were always playing catch-up. Shorna Akter and Nahida also chipped in with three and two wickets each as Pakistan failed to reach even 150.

Bangladesh began slowly, but with the target being so low, they were always ahead of the game and Rubya Haider, captain Nigar Sulta Joty and Sobhana Mostary made it easy with crucial contributions.