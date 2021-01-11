Watch: Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik survives car crash

Pakistan cricketer and tennis star Sania Mirza's husband Shoaib Malik escaped unhurt after a car crash in Lahore on Sunday night. The accident happened after the cricketer left Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s National High-Performance Centre to attend the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Player Draft 2021.
A Pakistan journalist also shared the video of the mangled car after the accident on his Twitter account.
#BREAKING #Pakistan cricketer @realshoaibmalik car met an accident outside #National High Performance Centre, #Lahore after leaving #PSLDRAFT venue. But Alhambulillah #ShoaibMalik is safe@MirzaSania @DennisCricket_ pic.twitter.com/prCCwFuZC0— Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) January 10, 2021
Malik took to Twitter to confirm his well being.
"I am perfectly all right everybody. It was just a happenstance accident and Almighty has been extremely Benevolent. Thank you to each one of you who've reached out. I am deeply grateful for all the love and care...," Shoaib Malik tweeted.
As per Pak media reports, the incident happened after the 38-year-old all-rounder lost control of his car and it ended up skidding on the road and hitting the parked truck near a restaurant in the area.