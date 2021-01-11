Monday, January 11, 2021
     
 Live tv
  Watch: Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik survives car crash

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik escaped unhurt after a car crash in Lahore on Sunday night. The accident happened after the cricketer attended the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Player Draft 2021.

New Delhi Updated on: January 11, 2021 8:48 IST
shoaib malik accident
Image Source : TWITTER

File photo of Shoaib Malik's mangled car after accident.

Pakistan cricketer and tennis star Sania Mirza's husband Shoaib Malik escaped unhurt after a car crash in Lahore on Sunday night. The accident happened after the cricketer left Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s National High-Performance Centre to attend the  Pakistan Super League (PSL) Player Draft 2021.

A Pakistan journalist also shared the video of the mangled car after the accident on his Twitter account.

Malik took to Twitter to confirm his well being.

"I am perfectly all right everybody. It was just a happenstance accident and Almighty has been extremely Benevolent. Thank you to each one of you who've reached out. I am deeply grateful for all the love and care...," Shoaib Malik tweeted.

As per Pak media reports, the incident happened after the 38-year-old all-rounder lost control of his car and it ended up skidding on the road and hitting the parked truck near a restaurant in the area.

 

